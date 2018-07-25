Amanda Seyfried On Third 'Mamma Mia!' Film: 'I Don't F***ing Think So'

Amanda Seyfried appears to have poured water on fans’ hopes of a third ‘Mamma Mia!’ film. The actress recently reprised her role as Sophie in the new sequel ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ after 10 years, with the film going down surprisingly well with both critics and viewers. However, don’t go thinking the film’s unlikely critical acclaim means that there’s any chance of a follow-up in the near future.

Barcroft Media via Getty Images ﻿Amanda Seyfried

“I feel there is enough ABBA music [for a third film] for sure,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “But I’m gonna say the same thing I said 10 years ago: I don’t f***ing think so.” Although she went on to say the idea of a third film would be “ridiculous”, Amanda added: “But now anything can happen!” Her biggest concern, she noted, was that if a third ‘Mamma Mia!’ film were to be announced, that the studio “would only make it to make money”, noting: “With ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’, I know that’s not the case.”

Jonathan Prime/Universal/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock In character with her 'Mamma Mia! 2' co-stars