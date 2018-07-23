‘Mamma Mia 2’ was given a surprisingly easy ride by film critics in the lead-up to its release, and now that the sequel is finally in cinemas, the general public has been having their say too.
Cinema-goers have been sharing their takes on the film, and as you might expect, it’s already had a rather varied response, with fans and skeptics both sharing their takes on social media.
A lot of people took the same approach as the majority of critics, being won over by the film’s more joyous aspects, stellar cast and, of course, the ABBA classics...
But, of course, with something as unabashedly cheesy as a ‘Mamma Mia!’ sequel, you definitely can’t please everyone…
Then there were those who took the film for exactly what it was, not something that’s going to be troubling the Oscars committee at the beginning of next year, but enjoyable all the same…
There was a lot of love for one lady in particular…
All in all, a bit of negative feedback won’t be stopping this lot from repeated ‘Mamma Mia!’ viewings…
All of the original ‘Mamma Mia!’ cast have returned for the new film, including Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Dominic Cooper, Julie Walters and Meryl Streep.
Joining them are ‘Mamma Mia!’ newbies like Lily James, Jessica Keenan and, of course, Cher, who plays the mother of Meryl Streep’s character.
‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ is in UK cinemas now. Read our HuffPost verdict here.