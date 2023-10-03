UK Fans Just Got The 'Fetch' Announcement They've Been Waiting Years For On Mean Girls Day

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and Rachel McAdams in Mean Girls Michael Gibson/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Since 3 October has become informally known as Mean Girls Day, there was probably never a more appropriate time for a totally “fetch” announcement.

On Tuesday morning, it was announced that the hit musical based on the teen comedy would finally be coming to the West End in 2024, six years after it first debuted on Broadway.

Advertisement

The show will be performed at London’s Savoy Theatre from June 2024, with tickets on sale from next month.

Comedian Tina Fey, who wrote the film Mean Girls as well as starring in it, enthused: “We’re so excited to bring Mean Girls to London, where everyone already knows what Regina means.”

Producers Lorne Michaels and Sonia Friedman agreed: “Mean Girls is a timeless comedy that for decades has connected with generations of audiences across the globe.

“Having worked together for several years on this production, we are immensely proud and excited to be bringing this stage musical, led by this incredible writing and creative team, to London’s Savoy Theatre.”

Advertisement

Mean Girls is finally coming to London's West End Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

An official synopsis teased: “Grab your friends and your cool mom, this is going to be fetch – and YES London, we’re making it happen!

“The reign begins June 2024. If you want to sit with us, book your tickets and don’t forget… on Wednesdays, we wear pink.”

News about the show’s West End cast is yet to be revealed.

You can sit with us next spring! Tickets go on sale Wednesday 1 November for #MeanGirlsUK at the @savoytheatreldn. Sign up for our exclusive fan pre-sale: https://t.co/93BrJst8HM. #MeanGirlsMusical #WestEnd pic.twitter.com/BtRutQYcmv — Mean Girls Musical (@MeanGirlsStage) October 3, 2023

The Mean Girls musical was first performed in Washington DC. in 2017, before arriving on Broadway in 2018, scoring a whopping 12 nominations at the following year’s Tony Awards.

Advertisement

Its original Broadway cast included Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron (originally played by Lindsay Lohan in the 2004 comedy) and Taylor Louderman as head “plastic” Regina George.

The stars of Mean Girls: The Musical at its opening night curtain call on Broadway Walter McBride via Getty Images

Singers Sabrina Carpenter and Renée Rapp also performed in the show during its Broadway run as Cady and Regina, respectively, before it closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and did not reopen.

A movie adaptation of the musical is also in the works, with Renée Rapp set to reprise her role as Regina George, and Disney performer Auliʻi Cravalho portraying Janis.