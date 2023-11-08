'Get In, Loser': The First Trailer For The Long-Awaited Mean Girls Musical Remake Just Dropped

Mean Girls is back, people! Paramount

It’s the moment Mean Girls fans have been waiting almost four years for: the first trailer for the musical remake of the classic teen comedy is finally here.

And while plenty of fans might have their doubts about putting a new spin on such a hallowed text, we have to be honest… the whole thing looks totally grool.

Inspired by Tina Fey’s Broadway musical of the same name (which, by the way, is coming to London’s West End in 2024), the film will reintroduce us to the Plastics in the modern era.

Released on Wednesday (were you wearing pink?), the two-minute clip features nods to plenty of moments from the 2004 classic, from Cady eating her lunch alone in the bathroom to her scary Halloween reveal, as well as that legendary Christmas pageant performance.

However, the teaser assures us this is “not your mother’s Mean Girls”. For one thing, social media clearly plays a huge part in this new interpretation of the classic, with both students and faculty passing comment on all the hot gossip on a TikTok-esque app.

Check out the full trailer for yourself below:

Interestingly, no songs from the new film are actually included in the teaser, which is instead accompanied by the sounds of Olivia Rodrigo’s oh-so-Mean-Girls hit Get Him Back.

Spider-Man star Angourie Rice takes the lead as Cady Heron in this new take, while Renée Rapp is set to reprise her role as Regina George, a character she previously played on Broadway.

Bebe Wood and Avantika Vandanapu complete the Plastics, while Auliʻi Cravalho (otherwise known as Disney’s Moana!) portrays Janis opposite Jaquel Spivey’s Damian.