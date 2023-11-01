While Mean Girls fans are still patiently waiting for a big screen reunion of the hit film’s main stars, they’ve just gifted us the next best thing.

Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried have come together to reprise their roles in a new advert for US supermarket giant Walmart.

Promoting the chain’s Black Friday shopping event, fans of the 2004 film find out what Cady Heron, Karen Smith and Gretchen Wieners are up to now.

There’s also a new generation of ‘Mean Girls’, and it turns out that “fetch” is still not going to happen, nearly 20 years later.

Watch the commercial in the video above.

Lindsay, who played Regina in the film, said (as reported by Variety): “It was so nice being back together after all these years. It was great catching up with everyone.”

Gretchen Wieners star Lacey added: “It was wonderful to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay. It was so much fun to reminisce and be together again after all these years.”

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and Rachel McAdams in Mean Girls Michael Gibson/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Daniel Franzese, who also reprised his role as Damian Leigh, added: “We think fans are going to be super excited to see us after all these years. I know we are excited for everyone to see what we’ve all been up to.”

The last few months have been a pretty exciting time to be a Mean Girls fan.

Last month – to mark 3 October, which is famously referenced in the film – it was announced that the hit musical based on the teen comedy would finally be coming to the West End in 2024, six years after it first debuted on Broadway.

The show will be performed at London’s Savoy Theatre from June 2024, with tickets on sale later this month.

A movie adaptation of the musical is also in the works, with Renée Rapp – who appeared in the Broadway version – set to reprise her role as Regina George, Disney performer Auliʻi Cravalho portraying Janis, and Spider-Man star Angourie Rice playing the lead role of Cady Heron.