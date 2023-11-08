Paul Mescal Fights A Pack Of Baboons In The New Gladiator Sequel And... Sorry, What?!

Paul Mescal Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Some primate news now, with director Sir Ridley Scott revealing his upcoming Gladiator sequel will feature a fight scene between Paul Mescal and a pack of baboons.

Yes, you read that correctly.

The follow-up to the Best Picture-winning Gladiator will see the much-loved Irish actor fending off some vicious baboons.

Advertisement

Intrigued? Us too.

The revelation was made during the filmmaker’s recent interview with The New Yorker, to promote his latest film Napoleon.

Apparently, Scott was inspired to include the scene after being “haunted” by a video he watched of baboons attacking a group of tourists in South Africa.

Ridley Scott Dominique Charriau via Getty Images

“Baboons are carnivores,” he explained. “Can you hang from that roof for two hours by your left leg? No! A baboon can.”

Advertisement

Truly, we don’t know how to feel about the revelation the Normal People star will be going toe-to-toe with furious monkeys, but the good folks over on X (formerly Twitter) seem pretty excited by the idea…

i can tell you right now that if paul mescal does hand to hand combat with a pack of baboons then best picture 2025 is locked and loaded. https://t.co/LONqcK9WxL — malice 🌸🌙 (@galifianapkins) November 7, 2023

Me ten years ago: “Ridley Scott? He’s mid, retire bitch”

Me today: “Yes king, I want to see your Gladiator sequel where Paul Mescal gets in a fight with an army of wild carnivorous baboons” — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) November 7, 2023

Advertisement

not mr scott siccing the baboons on paul mescal 😭 https://t.co/vCNeVjrISD — month⁷ 🍓🌈 (@princehenryyuck) November 8, 2023

Damn. Ridley’s been Googling baboon fights https://t.co/8ZqGf37pZj — Guy Lambert (@GuyLambertUK) November 7, 2023

Ridley might be the greatest to ever do it https://t.co/BshSpBS5Ao — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) November 7, 2023

This is cinema https://t.co/g5os6Oyj3f — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) November 7, 2023

Advertisement

That wasn’t the only pearl of wisdom to come from Scott’s New Yorker interview, though.

He previously revealed that if he were to win his first Oscar in the near future, he would declare it was “about feckin’ time”, and also had some choice words for those who’ve already pointing out inaccuracies in his upcoming film.

Napoleon hits cinemas later this month, while production on the Gladiator follow-up is set to resume when the ongoing Hollywood actors’ strike is over.