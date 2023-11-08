Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals The 1 Movie Star Who Could Coax Her Out Of Acting Retirement

Gwyneth Paltrow Nina Westervelt via Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow has taken a step back from acting in recent years, but there is one former co-star who could persuade her to make a return to the big screen.

The Shakespeare In Love star has been focusing on her wellness empire Goop in recent years and, just last month, she revealed that she even plans to eventually sell the company to live a quieter life.

Her last major acting role was Netflix’s The Politician, which Gwyneth said she was only persuaded to appear in because her husband, Glee creator Brad Falchuk, had written a role inspired by her.

She later admitted to not feeling that “passionate” about acting anymore, reiterating those views during an interview with SiriusXM’s Bruce Bozzi in 2020. “Part of the shine of acting wore off, you know, being in such intense public scrutiny, being a kid who’s like living every breakup on every headline, like being criticised for everything you do, say and wear,” she said.

However, Gwyneth could be coaxed back onto a film set by one person: Iron Man and Avengers co-star Robert Downey Jr.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at this week’s CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, Paltrow said: “It would be very hard for me to do any acting right at the moment, just because of my job. But I guess Robert Downey Jr could probably always get me back.”

“You know, to some degree,” she added, laughing.

Gwyneth played Pepper Potts in the Iron Man films, the CEO of Stark Industries and Tony Stark’s love interest.

Back in August, the actor insisted Marvel no longer needed her because (spoiler), Tony Stark dies in Avengers Endgame.

“We just stopped doing it because Iron Man died,” she told fans during an Instagram Q&A, per Variety. “And, why do you need Pepper Potts without Iron Man? I don’t know. Call up Marvel and yell at them, not me. I’m just sitting here.”

