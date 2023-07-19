Florence Pugh Reveals Why She Was So Happy To Shave Her Head For New Film Role

Florence Pugh attends the Oppenheimer UK premiere Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Florence Pugh has revealed why she was more than willing to shave her head for her latest film role.

The actor debuted her new look on the red carpet of the Met Gala back in May after shearing off her long blonde locks.

At the time, Florence said he’d “happily” agreed to shave her head for her role in the forthcoming movie We Live In Time.

In a new interview with Radio Times, the Oppenheimer star explained that she thought her buzzcut could help film audiences look past the “glamour” of Hollywood.

“I purposefully chose to look like that. I wanted vanity out of the picture,” she said.

“Hollywood is very glamorous – especially for women – and it’s hard for an audience to see past that. Whenever I’ve not needed to be glam or have a full face of makeup, I fight to keep it that way. It helps the audience.”

Florence debuted her new look at the Met Gala back in May

Florence continued: “Vanity is gone. The only thing that people can look at then is your raw face.

“Even at the beginning of my career, I was always fighting to control my image.”

Florence also said she also feels similarly about wearing less makeup, which she revealed allows her to be better inhibit her characters.

“It helps me when I’m wearing less makeup because then I’m less of a sparkly thing on screen. I feel like I’m allowed to do ugly faces, like it’s more acceptable,” she said.

Florence pictured last November with longer hair

Florence previously said she saw the Met Gala as the perfect event to unveil her newly shaved head, having worn a wig at public events in the weeks prior.

“I thought, what is a better way than to release it at The Met with Pier Paolo,” referring to Valentino’s creative director, who accompanied her to the gala.

The British star can be seen back on screen in Oppenheimer, which hits cinemas on Friday, in which she plays American psychiatrist Jean Tatlock.

During the movie’s press tour – which was brought to an abrupt end last week due to the Hollywood actor’s strike – she dyed her growing hair both pink and flame orange.