Florence Pugh Stepped In To Save Emily Blunt From A Wardrobe Malfunction At Oppenheimer Event

Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh attend a photocall for Oppenheimer at Trafalgar Square on July 12 in London. Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Oppenheimer co-stars Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt looked thrilled to reunite at the film’s London photocall on Wednesday.

The pair were spotted greeting each other at the event (which took place on the same day as Barbie’s UK premiere, just to keep that friendly Barbeheimer rivalry going) with a hug, before Florence proved her friendship credentials by appearing to save Emily from a potential wardrobe malfunction.

Emily attended the event in a rose gold suit by Dolce & Gabbana, with the suit jacket worn as a top, while Florence opted for an electric blue denim dress by Moschino Jeans.

When it seemed like her jacket was about to come open on the red carpet, Emily looked shocked and quickly attempted to rectify the situation.

Florence then stepped in to hold the jacket closed, and shielded her co-star from the cameras by pulling her in for another hug. That’s what friends are for, right?

Florence appeared to save Emily from a potential wardrobe malfunction. Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

The wardrobe near-miss didn’t seem to faze Emily, who was photographed smiling and laughing while Florence made the necessary alterations.

In Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie, Emily takes the role of Kitty, the wife of Manhattan Project scientist and ‘father of the atomic bomb’ Robert Oppenheimer (who is played by Cillian Murphy).

Florence, meanwhile, plays the psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, the scientist’s former fiancée.

Emily is currently taking a break from acting in order to spend more time with her two young children, nine-year-old Hazel and seven-year-old Violet, who she shares with actor husband John Krasinski.

“This year, I’m not working,” she revealed on a recent episode of Bruce Bozzi’s podcast Table For Two. “I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is nine, so we’re in the last year of single digits.

“And I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little. And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them ― for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.”

Emily also admitted that intense, time-consuming projects are “becoming few and further between for her”, because of the “emotional cost” on her family.

“The ones that are time-consuming, I think for me are becoming few and further between because of just the emotional cost on me, on the kids, on balance,” she said, noting that she is “very prone to guilt.”

“I think maybe all mothers are,” she added. “You’re just prone to feeling bad for, god forbid, wanting something outside of being a mother.”