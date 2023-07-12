Oppenheimer has been met with a wave of positive first reactions after film critics got their first look at Christopher Nolan’s much-anticipated epic.
The big-budget biographical thriller tells the real-life story of Robert J. Oppenheimer, who is known as “the father of the atomic bomb” due to his work with on the Manhattan Project in developing the first nuclear weapons during World War II.
Among the film’s cast are Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Kenneth Branagh and Rami Malek.
Full reviews for the movie are still under embargo, but journalists have been allowed to share their initial thoughts on social media, after attending preview screenings over the last few days.
Oppenheimer has already been hailed as “a truly spectacular achievement” and “an audacious, inventive, complex film” from critics at Associated Press and The Sunday Times, with the cast’s performances also being called out for praise by many others too.
Check out some of the first reactions from the critics below...
Oppenheimer, which clocks in with a run-time of three hours, is released on the same day as the eagerly-awaited Barbie movie later this month, with many fans planning a double screening of the two films already.
US company AMC Theatres has stated that 20,000 people have booked in to see both movies on the same day.
Cillian Murphy, who plays Robert J. Oppenheimer in the film, also insisted he will “100 per cent” be going to see the Barbie movie, telling IGN: “I can’t wait to see it.
“I think it’s just great for the industry and for audiences, that we have two amazing films by amazing filmmakers coming out on the same day. You can spend the whole day in the cinema – what’s better than that?” he said.
Oppenheimer is released in UK cinemas on Friday 21 July. Watch the trailer below.