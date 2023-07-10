Oppenheimer To Feature 'Prolonged Full Nudity' From Two Lead Stars

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer Universal

Oppenheimer will feature “prolonged full nudity” from two of its leading stars, it has been reported.

The Christopher Nolan film, which is one of the most anticipated of the year, tells the real-life story of Robert J. Oppenheimer, who is known as ‘the father of the atomic bomb’ due to his work with on the Manhattan Project in developing the first nuclear weapons during World War II.

Advertisement

Cillian Murphy is taking on the role of Oppenheimer, who – along with Florence Pugh – has reportedly filmed nude scenes for the movie, according to The Guardian.

The paper reported that the “full” nudity will be “prolonged”, and marks a rarity for a Nolan film to feature scenes about sex and relationships.

In the accompanying interview, Cillian said he was under “strict instruction” not reveal any specific details about the film’s plot.

However, he discuss the chemistry tests between him, Florence and Emily Blunt, who play American psychiatrist Jean Tatlock and Oppenheimer’s wife Kitty respectively.

Advertisement

Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer Universal

“They put two actors in a room to see if there’s any spark, and have all the producers and director at a table watching,” he explained.

“I don’t know what metric they use, and it seems so outrageously silly, but sometimes you get a chemistry and nobody knows why.”

The cast also features Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek, Josh Peck, Gary Oldman, Casey Affleck, and Jack Quaid, as well as Matthias Schweighöfer, Christopher Denham, David Rysdahl, Guy Burnet, Harrison Gibertson, Emma Dumont, Gustaf Skarsgård, Trond Fausa Aurvåg, and Olli Haaskivi.

Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHann, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich, Matthew Modine, David Dastmalchian, Jason Clarke, Devon Bostick, Alex Wolff, Tony Goldwynn, Scott Grimes, James D’Arcy, Olivia Thirlby, and Louise Lombard complete the cast.

Advertisement

While first reviews of the film are still under embargo, in an interview with Wired, Christopher Nolan said that “some people leave the movie absolutely devastated” following early screenings.