Emily Blunt Says Her Celebrity Status Is 'Not Exciting' To Her Kids

Emily Blunt’s children, whom she shares with husband John Krasinski, apparently don’t think her A-list celebrity status is all that exciting.

The actor told Harper’s Bazaar UK in an interview published Wednesday that daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7, tend to disconnect when they spot their mom on a billboard or screen.

“When I see myself up on a billboard, I have this complete dissociation with it... I’m like, who’s that?” she said. “And I can see my children doing the same – they might say, oh, there’s Mama, but it’s not exciting for them. What’s exciting for them is when I can pick them up from school and take them swimming.”

Blunt then discussed some of the challenges of balancing work and raising kids, saying that it can be “rough” on her daughters when she’s away for work, and that she makes a point to not be gone for more than two weeks at a time.

“There are cornerstones of the girls’ day that I don’t want to compromise on – like, will you wake me up, take me to school, pick me up and put me to bed?” she explained. “And I just want to be able to say, yes, yes, yes. It’s such an exhale for me to be able to do that.”

Emily Blunt appears at the Met Gala on May 1 in New York City. Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Blunt, who appears in the upcoming film Oppenheimer, has previously discussed her daughters’ nonchalant attitude about her career.

The actor told E! News last year that although the kids have seen some of her and Krasinski’s projects, they don’t keep up with their work all that much.

“They don’t really want to watch us on screen,” she said at the time. “They’ve got that ownership of us as parents. So it’s not–– they’re not running to see me in a movie, which keeps you humble.”