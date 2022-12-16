Emily Blunt Reveals Sweet Reason Why ‘Terrible’ Fashion Faux Pas Is Still In Her Wardrobe

We’ve all been guilty of wearing something that we thought looked good only to realise later that we had a lapse in sartorial judgement, and celebs aren’t immune from the occasional fashion faux pas either.

Emily Blunt was asked about just that during an appearance on US chat show The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, but the item in question has still not made its way to the actor’s local charity shop.

The Mary Poppins star, who is married to fellow actor John Krasinski, revealed that she still has a “terrible” velvet jacket hanging up in her wardrobe, but refuses to throw it out.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Emily Blunt. CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

“[I have] a really terrible, old, royal blue velvet jacket,” Emily told the host.

“I don’t wear it, but I wore it on John and I’s first date, and I have not thrown it out. It’s such an awful jacket. I sit there, and I go: ‘That is a terrible jacket.’”

Emily added that her husband even gave her an ultimatum when it came to her supposedly less-than-chic first date ensemble.

“He just sent me a memo going: ‘Don’t wear the jacket, and you’ll get another date,’” she joked.

Emily Blunt and her husband US actor John Krasinski . ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

The couple have been married since 2010 and share two daughters, Hazel, 8, and Violet, 6.

During an appearance on the River Cafe Table podcast last year, Emily revealed that she cooked John roast chicken on one of their first dates and he proposed shortly afterwards.

Emily Blunt Roy Rochlin/GA via Getty Images

“I just made something that I knew he would love,” she recalled. “I mean, a roast chicken ― who doesn’t love a roast chicken?”

“That’s it. All it took,” she added.