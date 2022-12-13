Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt pictured in 2014 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Emily Blunt has spoken out about the reaction to her recent comments about working with Tom Cruise.

The Devil Wears Prada star appeared alongside Tom in the 2014 sci-fi film Edge Of Tomorrow, which she reflected on during an interview on the SmartLess podcast which was released earlier this week.

One specific anecdote of Emily’s wound up making headlines, when she claimed her co-star jokingly told her to “stop being a pussy” after the weight of her costume ended up reducing her to tears.

“There was nothing cosy about wearing these suits,” she explained. “Mine was 85 pounds, it was so heavy. The first time I put it on I started to cry in front of Tom.”

She continued: “He just stared at me. I was like, ‘Tom, I’m not sure how I’m going to get through this shoot,’ and just started to cry. I said, ‘I’m just feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot.’

“He just stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, ‘Come on, stop being such a pussy, OK?’”

Tom and Emily on the set of Edge Of Tomorrow Kobal/Shutterstock

Emily added during the interview that Tom’s comment worked, as it made her laugh, but with many interpreting it differently, she has now issued a statement to People magazine.

“I absolutely adore Tom, he’s a dear friend and he was a total gem to me,” she insisted.

“It was said as a joke to make me laugh, which it did in a big way. It’s ludicrous that it’s being spun as something that offended me. It didn’t.

“I shared the story as lightheartedly as it was meant by Tom. And it’s still something we laugh about to this day.”

Emily has previously credited Tom with being the reason she “bounced back” after her pregnancy.