Oppenheimer Star Cillian Murphy Weighs In On Barbie Rivalry

Cillian Murphy and Margot Robbie in Oppenheimer and Barbie, respectively Universal/Warner Bros

Since it was announced that summer blockbusters Oppenheimer and Barbie were both being released on the same day, the two films have been pitted against one another in the media.

Although Christopher Nolan’s historical epic about the invention of the atomic bomb and Greta Gerwig’s star-studded tale about the classic doll couldn’t be more different thematically, that hasn’t stopped film fans from comparing the two in what many are branding the “Barbenheimer” effect.

Some have even gone as far as planning their Oppenheimer and Barbie double features in advance, with memes about the two films also flooding social media in recent weeks:

BOPPENHEIMER! BARBIE OPPENHEIMER EDIT FANCAM FC movie cinema christopher nolan greta gerwig july 21 margot robbie ryan gosling cillian murphy

— song: girls & boys by blur pic.twitter.com/uuetdn16T9 — kay @velmorfilm (@veImorfilm) April 5, 2023

I've been seeing a lot of incredible fan art, mashups and parody posters for what is now known as "Barbenheimer". Felt inspired and thought I'd join in on the fun! So here's a little Photoshop fun by me for the DOUBLE FEATURE OF THE CENTURY! 👠💥😎 pic.twitter.com/qUmDkbIMso — Steve Reeves (@stevereevesart) July 11, 2023

Their entire lives have led up to the Oppenheimer / Barbie release pic.twitter.com/w2FgLwhDg1 — Yann (@yannhatchuel) June 26, 2023

It’s now been revealed that Oppenheimer’s lead star Cillian Murphy has been enjoying the fun just as much as everyone else.

“I think it’s great,” he told IGN. “I mean, I’ll be going to see Barbie, one hundred percent. I can’t wait to see it.

“I think it’s just great for the industry and for audiences that we have two amazing films by amazing filmmakers coming out the same day. You could spend a whole day in the cinema, what’s better than that?”

Cillian Murphy: "I'll be going to see Barbie 100%. I can't wait to see it!" pic.twitter.com/VkEKSMYVlQ — Christopher Nolan Art & Updates (@NolanAnalyst) July 11, 2023

And while Insider quoted “sources” who claimed that Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan was “upset” with Warner Bros – with whom he has a complicated history – for releasing Barbie on the same day as his film, the man himself has insisted that he does see the positive.

“Now, you must know I’m not going to answer that question,” he told Insider when asked about the potential that the release date was deliberate.

“Only to say, those who care about the theatrical experience, we’ve been longing for a crowded marketplace with a lot of different movies – that’s what theaters have now and those of us who care about movies are thrilled about that.”

Christopher Nolan Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images

The filmmaker echoed these thoughts to IGN, telling the outlet: “Summer, in a healthy marketplace, is always crowded, and we’ve been doing this a long time.

“I think for those of us who care about movies, we’ve been really waiting to have a crowded marketplace again, and now it’s here and that’s terrific.”

Although reviews for both films are still under embargo, critics who’ve been able to watch Oppenheimer and Barbie have heaped praise on both films.