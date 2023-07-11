Barbie Director Names Two A-List Cameos She Was 'So Annoyed' Weren't Able To Appear In The Film

Greta Gerwig at the premiere of Barbie Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Filmmaker Greta Gerwig has admitted that Barbieland would be even more star-studded if she’d had her way.

The three-time Oscar nominee is currently gearing up for the release of the Barbie movie, which marks her third solo outing as a director.

And while the film boasts an all-star cast, led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, but also including a host of Barbies and Kens including Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa and Michael Cera, Greta has admitted there were two other stars she was keen to appear in the film.

The two films she’d directed previously, Lady Bird and Little Women, both featured appearances from Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet, with Greta claiming she had keen to make it a hat-trick.

“It was always going to have to be like a sort of smaller thing because [Saiorse] was actually producing at the time, which I am so proud of her for,” Greta told CinemaBlend.

“It was going to be a specialty cameo. I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy, and both of them couldn’t do it, and I was so annoyed. But I love them so much.”

Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Greta Gerwig, and Timothee Chalamet at the SAG Awards in 2018 Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

She added: “It felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I’m not their mum, but I sort of feel like their mum.”

Back in May, Margot Robbie told Vogue that she and Greta were looking out for “a certain ineffable combination of beauty and exuberance” when casting the other Barbies.