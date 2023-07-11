Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie as Ken and Barbie Warner Bros

Ever since she was cast in the Barbie movie, Margot Robbie has been taking her duties as Mattel’s plastic fantastic doll very seriously indeed.

While promoting Greta Gerwig’s film at recent red carpet events, Margot has dressed for the occasion in looks inspired by some of the iconic doll’s most memorable outfits.

Advertisement

But before that, it seems that Margot already tried to bring Barbieland to life on set for the film’s crew by enforcing a special dress code one day a week.

“Margot had this pink day once a week, where everyone had to wear something pink,” her co-star Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, told People.

“And if you didn’t, you were fined. She would go around collecting the fines, and she would donate it to a charity.”

Ryan and Margot Robbie at CinemaCon in April Greg Doherty via Getty Images

Advertisement

Ryan, who gets his own musical number in the upcoming film, added that the film’s crew really got into the Barbie spirit, even making their own pink t-shirts.

“What was really special was just how excited the male crew members were,” he recalled.

“At the end of the film, they all got together and, with their own money, made pink crew shirts with rainbow fringe.”

“It was this opportunity for them to show their respect and admiration for what Margot and Greta were creating. It was almost like that scene at the end of Dead Poets Society, where they all get on their desk and say, ‘O captain! My captain!’”

The first reactions to the movie dropped earlier this week following the LA premiere (which saw Margot channel 1960s Solo In The Spotlight Barbie in a sparkling black gown), with some critics singling out Ryan’s performance as a potential Oscar contender.

Barbie boasts a star-studded cast that also includes Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Hari Nef and Dua Lipa, but it turns out that its director was also hoping to squeeze in a couple more A-list cameos from two of her favourite collaborators.

Advertisement

Speaking to CinemaBlend, Greta revealed: “Both of them couldn’t do it, and I was so annoyed. But I love them so much.

“It felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I’m not their mum, but I sort of feel like their mum.”