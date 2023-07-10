The First Barbie Reviews Are In, And Now We’re Even More Excited For This Film

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Barbie Warner Bros

With 11 days to go until Barbie arrives in UK cinemas – yes, we’re counting – the first reviews have started dropping.

Greta Gerwig’s movie, starring Margot Robbie as the titular doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken, was given its world premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday night and the auditorium was filled with critics keen to finally see Barbie.

While full reviews are embargoed for the time being, plenty of journalists couldn’t resist tweeting a few thoughts – and it sounds like the film lives up to the hype.

Critic Jamie Jirak is among the many lucky premiere attendees who has declared Barbie their ‘favourite film of the year’ while Ryan in particular has won praise.

Jamie called for the Drive actor to receive an Oscar nomination while others labelled him a a total ‘scene stealer’:

I can't officially quit Twitter before telling you all that #Barbie is currently my favorite film of the year. Greta Gerwig somehow exceeded my expectations. She tackles the positives and negatives of Barbie so beautifully. Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar nomination, I'm dead serious! — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) July 10, 2023

#Barbie caught me off guard & I mean that in the best way possible. It’s funny, bombastic, & very smart. Greta Gerwig aims for the fences & hits a home-run. Margot Robbie’s performance is great & @RyanGosling & @SimuLiu are pure entertainment! The whole cast is brilliant! pic.twitter.com/oXH965aUIF — Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) July 10, 2023

#Barbie is perfection. Greta Gerwig delivers a nuanced commentary on what it means to be a woman in a whimsical, wonderful and laugh-out-loud funny romp. The entire cast shines, especially Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in roles they were clearly born to play. 🎀 — Katcy Stephan (@katcystephan) July 10, 2023

#Barbie is a triumph. A pitch-perfect script backed by great performances — particularly from Ryan Gosling — turns what could be a simple studio comedy into a sharp commentary on our society that makes its nuance palatable for those that may not take it at face value. GG is 3/3. pic.twitter.com/MIVRtkmtbd — Eze (@EzeBaum) July 10, 2023

No surprise - #Barbie is a knockout. As a comedy, it’s a total crowd pleaser - as an indictment of capitalistic feminism and urgent call to go ahead and eat our pets if trapped with them following a major earthquake it is devastating. Gosling steals the show - absolutely loved it — Ben Mekler (@benmekler) July 10, 2023

The plot – which is still largely being kept under wraps – was understandably the focus of numerous other tweets:

Further BARBIE thoughts to come but the number one is I can’t believe Greta Gerwig got away with it! (said admiringly) — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) July 10, 2023

I have seen #Barbie! The craftsmanship is incredible. In particular the costume & production design includes next-level work that heavily contributes to creating the feeling that these truly are Barbies, their dream houses, and their worlds come to life.



As for the story, that’s… pic.twitter.com/97r3sSodcw — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) July 10, 2023

Last, but absolutely not least, another critic praised the dance numbers:

I saw #BarbieTheMovie and Greta Gerwig left me all in my feelings as did the production design, costumes, Hair and makeup! I was living for the dance numbers led by Simu Liu ! It’s overblown fun with a feminist twist😜💗 #BarbieMovie pic.twitter.com/tL7vaUsqT4 — Carla Renata (@TheCurvyCritic) July 10, 2023

We need to see them immediately.

The LA premiere was also attended by the movie’s cast and lead star Margot once again took style inspiration from her on-screen alter ego.

The Aussie actor sported a custom-made ensemble modelled on the Solo In The Spotlight Barbie from 1960.

Alongside Margot, the Barbie movie will also star the likes of Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Hari Nef and Sharon Rooney as fellow Barbies.

Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir will play other versions of Ken.