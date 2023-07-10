The First Barbie Reviews Are In, And Now We’re Even More Excited For This Film

With 11 days to go until Barbie arrives in UK cinemas – yes, we’re counting – the first reviews have started dropping.
Greta Gerwig’s movie, starring Margot Robbie as the titular doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken, was given its world premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday night and the auditorium was filled with critics keen to finally see Barbie.
While full reviews are embargoed for the time being, plenty of journalists couldn’t resist tweeting a few thoughts – and it sounds like the film lives up to the hype.
Critic Jamie Jirak is among the many lucky premiere attendees who has declared Barbie their ‘favourite film of the year’ while Ryan in particular has won praise.
Jamie called for the Drive actor to receive an Oscar nomination while others labelled him a a total ‘scene stealer’:
The plot – which is still largely being kept under wraps – was understandably the focus of numerous other tweets:
Last, but absolutely not least, another critic praised the dance numbers:
We need to see them immediately.
The LA premiere was also attended by the movie’s cast and lead star Margot once again took style inspiration from her on-screen alter ego.
The Aussie actor sported a custom-made ensemble modelled on the Solo In The Spotlight Barbie from 1960.
Alongside Margot, the Barbie movie will also star the likes of Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Hari Nef and Sharon Rooney as fellow Barbies.
Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir will play other versions of Ken.
Barbie will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 21 July.