Daniel Kaluuya’s Barney Movie Is The Barbie Follow-Up We Didn’t Know We Needed

The Barbie film hasn’t even been released yet but a follow-up to the most talked-about movie of 2023 is already in the works – and it somehow sounds even more outlandish.

Greta Gerwig’s surrealist exploration of the iconic doll’s bright pink world arrives in cinemas later this month and has – despite their qualms over some aspects of the plot – been made with the full support of toymakers Mattel.

And not only are Mattel seemingly delighted with the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-fronted movie, but they’ve begun figuring out which other toys could prove successful on the big screen.

So what have they decided on? Barney, of course.

Greta and her husband Noah Baumbach, who she co-wrote Barbie with, were given free rein when it came to their film’s plot and it seems Mattel are giving their latest collaborator similar creative freedom.

Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya is working on the movie and in an interview with the New Yorker, Kevin McKeon – who works in Mattel’s recently-overhauled film division – teased the “surrealistic” project.

He said: “We’re leaning into the millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids.

“It’s really a play for adults. Not that it’s R-rated, but it’ll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being thirty-something, growing up with Barney—just the level of disenchantment within the generation.”

Kevin also described the movie as an “A24-type” film, referencing the powerhouse production company behind Everything Everywhere All At Once, Uncut Gems and Midsommar.

“It would be so daring of us, and really underscore that we’re here to make art,” Kevin added of the project.

Mattel won’t be stopping there either as they have another 13 films which have been publicly announced and an incredible 45 in development.

The Barbie press tour is currently well underway ahead of the film’s 21 July release but fans in one country won’t be able to see the movie in cinemas as it’s been banned by government officials.