Margot Robbie's First Barbie Premiere Looks Certainly Didn't Disappoint

After seeing Margot Robbie’s efforts for her first Barbie photocall last week, we just knew she would be putting in the maximum when it came to the premieres across the world – and going by the looks of things, we’re not going to be disappointed.

The Australian actor, who plays the titular Mattel doll in Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming blockbuster, absolutely turned it out as the film received its first premiere in South Korea on Sunday, with not just one outfit, but two.

Margot was styled on a Day-to-Night Barbie from 1984 as she walked the pink (natch) carpet in Seoul.

Advertisement

Margot Robbie attends the Seoul premiere of Barbie on July 2 Han Myung-Gu via Getty Images

The first look saw her dressed in blazer and midi skirt, a pink neck tie and a white fedora, complete with a chunky-80s style mobile, which had been rhinestoned.

She was also seen in a tule-style midi skirt and glittery vest top with pink heels.

Both looks were reportedly styled by Andrew Mukamal, who shared photos of Margot’s looks and the original 80s dolls in a post on Instagram.

Margot Robbie attends the Seoul premiere of Barbie on July 2 Chung Sung-Jun via Getty Images

Advertisement

On Monday, Margot once again proved she understood the assignment with another iconic look at a press conference in Seoul to promote the film.

She was seen wearing a matching three-piece diamond encrusted pink crop top, mini skirt and blazer complete with matching hat and bow at the event.

Margot Robbie attends a press conference for Barbie on July 3 in Seoul Han Myung-Gu via Getty Images

Alongside Margot, the Barbie movie will also star Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s perpetual boyfriend Ken, alongside the likes of Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Hari Nef and Sharon Rooney as fellow Barbies.

Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir will play other versions of Ken.

Though details of the plot are being kept under wraps, the trailer hints that Barbie will undergo an existential crisis, leaving Barbieland behind to journey into the real world.

Advertisement