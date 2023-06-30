Margot Robbie's Body Double Says Even She's Clueless About Barbie Plot Details

Margot Robbie stars in Barbie Warner Bros.

Despite multiple trailers for Barbie dropping earlier this year, details of the film’s plot remain largely unknown — even to Margot Robbie’s body double.

In an interview in The New York Times, Emma Eastwood detailed her experience subbing in for the movie star after initially being turned away as an extra.

“I was on this for two weeks, and I barely know what the movie is about,” Eastwood said, adding that the production team “did a very good job of keeping the plot hidden.”

“There were a couple times they said the whole cast would be there and it would be an important day, but they never actually gave me any details of what we would be doing until I was on set,” she said.

Eastwood, who revealed that she was first hired as a hand double for Robbie but went on to appear in additional scenes, said she would receive commands on set with little explanation of the context.

She recalled being told to lie facedown on the floor for an hour while shooting one scene, causing her makeup to smear.

“When I got up, I literally felt drunk,” Eastwood told the Times. “I have no idea what that scene was about.”

Barbie, based on Mattel’s famous Barbie and Ken dolls, has been in the works for more than a decade.

An official website provides only a vague synopsis of the live-action film: “To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.”

Along with Robbie, the highly anticipated movie features Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon and others.