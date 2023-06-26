Margot Robbie Breaks Down The Surprising Secrets To Filming The Viral Barbie Foot Scene

Margot Robbie and the Barbie foot scene Getty Images/Warner Bros

Margot Robbie has revealed the secrets to the Barbie foot scene that went viral when the trailer for the forthcoming film dropped earlier this year.

In the first full trailer for the eagerly-awaited movie, which is released next month, there is some real attention to detail on display, when it shows that the titular character has abnormally arched feet just like the real-life doll.

But what might shock fans to know is that they are actually Margot’s feet, and there was no camera trickery involved.

The Australian actor broke down filming the scene in an interview with Fandango, which has gone viral on TikTok.

In it, Margot reveals that it took around eight takes to get the perfect shot.

She explained: “I walked up, we had little sticky bits on the floor, for the double-sided tape for the shoes so they wouldn’t come off – so I could get my feet out of them.

“I was holding onto a bar, but that’s it. I wasn’t in a harness or anything like that. I just walked up, kind of held onto the bar above camera.”

Revealing how she got feet that could get into that position, Margot confirmed that she was a ballet dancer as a child.

She also insisted on filming the scenes herself rather than getting a double in to do it.

“I always try and do my own inserts,” the former Neighbours star explained. “I hate it when I watch a movie and I know it’s not my hands.

“I hate that so much, I always say to the director, ‘Please let me do all my own things’. I don’t like it, knowing that I didn’t do it.”

Alongside Margot, the film will also star Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s perpetual boyfriend Ken, alongside the likes of Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Hari Nef and Sharon Rooney as fellow Barbies.

Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir will play other versions of Ken.

Though details of the plot are being kept under wraps, the trailer hints that Barbie will undergo an existential crisis, leaving Barbieland behind to journey into the real world.