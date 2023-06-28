Margot Robbie Recalls Heated Moment With Mattel President Over One Barbie Scene

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie as Ken and Barbie Warner Bros

Margot Robbie almost came to blows with Mattel over one scene in the upcoming Barbie movie.

As well as playing the iconic doll, Margot served as an executive producer on Barbie, with filmmaker Greta Gerwig on directing duties.

In a new article about the film in Time magazine, it was revealed that Mattel’s president Richard Dickson flew to the film’s set in London specifically to “argue with Gerwig and Robbie” about one scene that he felt was “off-brand”.

However, the two women managed to change his mind when they acted out the unspecified scene right in front of him.

“When you look on the page, the nuance isn’t there, the delivery isn’t there,” Margot explained.

The Australian star added: “In that very first meeting, we impressed upon [Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz that] we are going to honour the legacy of your brand, but if we don’t acknowledge certain things—if we don’t say it, someone else is going to say it. So you might as well be a part of that conversation.”

Margot at a Barbie press event earlier this week Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

There’s now less than a month to go until the hugely-anticipated Barbie film hits cinemas – and the cast are now deep in promo mode.

While Margot takes the lead in the titular role, she’s joined by Ryan Gosling in the role of Ken.

The film also features the likes of Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, Nicola Coughlan, Hari Nef and Issa Rae as other Barbies, while Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir all play variations of Ken.