Margot Robbie as Barbie in the new film trailer Warner Bros

The advertising budget for the upcoming Barbie movie appears to have no limit – with two lucky guests now being given the opportunity to spend the night in the character’s iconic Malibu Dreamhouse.

As part of a new promotional campaign with Airbnb, ahead of Greta Gerwig’s hotly-anticipated live-action movie, two individual stays in the iconic magenta-coloured mansion are up for grabs thanks to Ken himself.

“While Barbie is away, Ken is listing his room in the life-size toy-inspired home,” the promo teases.

Ken has revamped the mega mansion with all of his favourite things – including rollerblading, an outside disco dance floor, and a guitar for serenading.

Lucky guests will also be able to sunbathe and chillax by the infinity pool and rifle through Ken’s wardrobe to find the best beach outfits.

“We all have dreams, and Barbie is lucky enough to have a house full of them,” Ken says. “But now, it’s my turn, and I can’t wait to host guests inside these one-of-a-kind – dare I say, one-of-a-Ken? – digs.”

Up to two guests are able to stay one night each on 21 and 22 July, and all stays will be free of charge – because Ken couldn’t figure out how to put a price on the property!

Everyone in Barbie Land can request to book Ken’s room in Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse from 17 July at 6pm BST (10am PT) at via Airbnb.

Airbnb will also be making a one-time donation to Save The Children, a charity that provides learning resources and support to children, families and communities across the globe.

Speculation over the publicity stunt first started on Monday when one Twitter user shared an aerial shot of the property.

“Spotted this thing from 10 miles away flying over #Malibu today,” they posted. “Is that a.... real life #Barbie Malibu House??

“Seems to be. Pink everything... a water slide... floating “KEN” letters. Publicity stunt? Huge Barbie fans? Filming location #BarbieMovie ? Who knows.”

Spotted this thing from 10 miles away flying over #Malibu today. Is that a.... real life #Barbie Malibu House?? Seems to be. Pink everything... a water slide... floating "KEN" letters. Publicity stunt? Huge Barbie fans? Filming location #BarbieMovie ? Who knows. @kcalnews pic.twitter.com/6x9gEcFoVf — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) June 26, 2023

Earlier this month, Barbie star Margot Robbie gave a tour inside the set of her character’s home from the new film for Architectural Digest.

“My favourite feature is the slide that goes to the pool,” she said, although she pointed out that it’s “not super practical, but nothing is for Barbie”.

“It’s just fun and gorgeous and it’s see through, so we can see each other,” Margot added of the house. “All the Barbies in their own Barbie Dreamhouses wake up in the morning and they can wave at each other.”