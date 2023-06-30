Margot Robbie Mortified As She Makes Aussie Faux Pas During TV Interview

Margot Robbie on Australian show The Project Network 10

Margot Robbie made quite the faux pas as she returned to Australian TV this week, seemingly forgetting one of her home country’s most famous words.

The Hollywood star, who got her break on Aussie soap Neighbours, appeared on The Project to discuss her new film Barbie, alongside director Greta Gerwig.

However, when Australia’s double-meaning of the word ‘barbie’ was brought up during the interview, Margot drew a blank.

Co-host Sam Taunton asked Greta if Margot had introduced her to ‘barbie’ – meaning barbecue – saying: “It means so much to so many people. I’m not sure if Margot told you but the word barbie means something else in Australia. Did you brief Greta about it?”

A confused Margot had no idea, asking: “What does it mean?”

As laughter in the studio erupted, Sam explained: “It’s a barbecue...”

“Oh!” Margot said, realising her mistake as she burst out laughing.

“Oh no, we’ve lost her,” one of the other presenters remarked.

Margot then joked she was “so Barbie now” that she hadn’t realised and blamed the mistake on “jetlag”.

“Don’t blame the blonde hair, blame the jetlag, OK,” she added.

Watch the moment in the video below from around the 5.50 mark...

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig join us live and tell us all about THAT shoe shot in the trailer and what Barbie's existential crisis is all about. #BarbieTheMovie pic.twitter.com/Qn3JrimeUJ — The Project (@theprojecttv) June 29, 2023

The cast of Barbie are currently on a global press tour to promote the Barbie movie, ahead of its release on 21 July.

Alongside Margot, the film will also star Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s perpetual boyfriend Ken, alongside the likes of Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Hari Nef and Sharon Rooney as fellow Barbies.

Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir will play other versions of Ken.