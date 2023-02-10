Jennifer Lopez Makes A Cheeky Dig At Husband Ben Affleck After His Viral Grammys Face

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the 2023 Grammys Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

The former Batman actor sparked a string of jokes on social media over the wekened when he was seen looking a little less than enthused as he sat with J-Lo during the ceremony.

Despite Jennifer later insisting she had Ben had “the best time” at the US music event, she couldn’t resist a little joke at his expense as she promoted his latest film on Instagram.

Ben is one of the stars of Air alongside Matt Damon and Viola Davis, which Jennifer posted the trailer of on her account.

However, she also shared a screenshot from it where Ben has a similar expression to his infamous “Grammys face”.

Turning it into a meme, J-Lo captioned it: “My husband’s happy face.”

The couple were also caught having a seemingly tense moment at the Grammys as host Trevor Noah performed a bit, which sparked much discussion on social media.

However, Jennifer insisted they had enjoyed themselves at the event, posting a montage of photos on Instagram with the caption: “Always the best time with my love, my husband.”