Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Appeared To Have A Spat At The Grammys, And People Have Theories

Jennifer Lopez has perfected her image as a poised professional while her husband, Ben Affleck, has always tended to wear his heart on his back sleeve.
So, when the newlyweds were caught on camera at the Grammys apparently bickering with each other, their respective responses to the realisation that they’d been busted were, well, hilariously on-brand.
In a clip shared widely on social media, Grammys host Trevor Noah appears to be in the middle of a bit, with an oblivious Bennifer verbally sparring nearby.
When they both realise they’re on camera, J-Lo quickly shifts gears from looking annoyed to being completely engaged in Noah’s antics.
Meanwhile, Ben attempts to perk up and play along, but quickly slouches back and offers what looks like a sad smile to the camera.
The crack in the couple’s veneer — and the inability to hear what they were talking about — led many on social media to speculate about their alleged spat.
The Daily Mail even went so far as to hire a lip-reading expert to figure out what they were saying.
“Stop,” Jennifer tells her husband, according to a lip reader who spoke to the tabloid. “Look more friendly. Look motivated.”
And although one should maybe give this interpretation as much credence as, say, Dunkin’ Donuts’ claim that all of America runs on its coffee, it’s easy to understand why someone might think this is what they were arguing about.
Mostly because it doesn’t take any kind of lip reading or body language expert to see that Ben spent Sunday night looking like a fun sponge.
Grammys viewers caught several instances of the actor looking miserable, posted them online, and cracked a few jokes.
Check out the tweets below. And if you’re reading this, Ben, don’t worry, we all feel that way sometimes.