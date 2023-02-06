Entertainmentukmusic awards seasonGrammys

Ben Affleck Looking Bored At The Grammys Wins Meme Of The Night

It's almost like the actor accompanied his wife Jennifer Lopez to a work event.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

It’s always a bit awkward accompanying a partner to their work thing.

Actor Ben Affleck embodied that slightly bored, slightly uncomfortable energy alongside his wife Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

J-Lo made a surprise appearance at the award show to present the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album to Harry Styles. The Let’s Get Loud singer and entertainment industry titan wore a dazzling navy and silver Gucci gown to the event at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles while her husband wore a classic black suit.

As the camera panned to the couple throughout the night, viewers couldn’t help but notice Ben standing stiffly by his wife’s side as she bopped along to the star-studded performances.

