Jennifer Lopez Insists She And Ben Affleck Had 'Best Time' At Grammys, Despite 'Bored' Memes

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the 2023 Grammys Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez has insisted she and her husband Ben Affleck had the “best time” at the Grammys on Sunday night – despite memes suggesting the contrary.

The Love Don’t Cost A Thing singer was one of the A-list guests during this year’s ceremony, where she presented the award for Best Pop Vocal Album to Harry Styles.

Over the course of the evening, Jennifer and Ben were shown sitting in the audience multiple times, with many commenting that the Argo star was looking a little distracted, to say the least.

In fact, Ben’s rather bored-looking expression ended up sparking a new meme, although Jen has now insisted they enjoyed themselves at the event.

“Always the best time with my love, my husband,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a montage of herself and Ben attending the Grammys.

Jennifer and Ben were originally two decades ago, but ended up calling off their wedding, only to reunite in April 2021 and finally tie the knot later that year.

While Jen has never won a Grammy herself, her appearances at the biggest night in music have made headlines on multiple occasions over the years.

Most notably, J-Lo’s ensemble at the ceremony in 2000 caused a lot of conversation at the time – and is even credited for the creation of Google’s “images” tab as so many people were searching for her red carpet outfit the following day.

Jennifer Lopez at the 2000 Grammys Bob Riha Jr via Getty Images

