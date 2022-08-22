Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Get Married Again And Her Dress Makes It All Worth It

One wedding simply wouldn’t suffice for a love story 20 years in the making, so Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot again over the weekend in a decidedly more lavish affair.

The couple celebrated their marriage with a second wedding on Saturday held at the actor’s sprawling compound outside of Savannah, Georgia, according to multiple outlets. The ceremony took place at the same venue where the pair originally planned to wed in the early 2000s, bringing Bennifer 2.0 back to their beginnings.

The two exchanged vows in front of friends and family, including Ben’s longtime collaborator Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso, as well as director Kevin Smith and actor Jason Mewes, who were notably all dressed in white. Life coach, author and popular podcaster Jay Shetty officiated the ceremony.

Jennifer wore a white Ralph Lauren gown with a textured, feathered skirt and short cropped sleeves, People reported.

The most stunning feature, however, was the garment’s approximately 20 foot train and veil, which flowed behind her as she walked down a white aisle in photographs from the celebration. Ben sported a white tuxedo jacket and black bowtie for the event.

The newlyweds were joined by their five children ― Ben shares three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Jennifer has twins from a previous marriage to Marc Anthony ― who all followed them down the aisle.

The actor’s brother Casey Affleck, however, was not in attendance because of “family, parental obligations at home,” an unnamed source told People.

The three-day wedding celebration arrives on the heels of their surprise and comparatively low key Las Vegas nuptials, which took place in July.

Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photo call for a special screening of Marry Me at DGA Theater on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

The singer announced that they officially tied the knot during a late-night ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel, which she described as the “best possible wedding we could have imagined.”

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the singer wrote in her fan newsletter ‘On The JLo’ after tying the knot.

“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for.”

Days later, the two launched into a post-wedding honeymoon trip throughout Europe with their kids in tow, where Jennifer celebrated her birthday and Ben took some really good naps.

The couple originally dated from 2002 to 2004 before calling off their wedding and ultimately parting ways. After nearly 20 years and two separate marriages, they took a second chance at love last year and rekindled the once-thought-dormant romance before announcing their engagement in April.

The wedding festivities will extend through Sunday, as a source told People on Friday that the couple had “an extraordinary weekend of celebrations planned.”

“They will have a pre-wedding party, a ceremony and have lots of fun lined up,” the source shared. “The kids with be part of the celebrations too. It will be a beautiful weekend.”