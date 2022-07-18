Jennifer Lopez Lifts The Lid On Ben Affleck Wedding: 'Love Is Patient. Twenty Years Patient'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the premiere of her film Marry Me earlier this year VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez has lifted the lid on her recent wedding after tying the knot with new husband Ben Affleck.

Over the weekend, it was reported that the recently-reunited Bennifer had privately wed in Las Vegas, 20 years after first getting engaged (the pair called it quits in 2004, only to reunite earlier this year).

Advertisement

In a post on her official newsletter On The J-Lo, the Waiting For Tonight singer confirmed the rumours were true, and shared details on her big day, including snaps from the ceremony.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in new photos from their wedding. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/kcifuJQE4I — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 17, 2022

She wrote: “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted.

“Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a licence with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

Advertisement

Jennifer also noted that she got married in front of “the best witnesses you could ever imagine” wearing a dress from one of her old films, while Ben sported a jacket he already owned.

The Hustlers star added that she and Ben said their vows at half past midnight in the Tunnel Of Love drive through, with all five of their children from previous marriages to Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner present.

J-Lo then signed off the post: “With love, Mrs Jennifer Lynn Affleck”.

Ben and Jennifer have tied the knot 20 years after first getting engaged Rich Fury via Getty Images

Jennifer and Ben were previously one of the most famous couples in the world before calling off their engagement and going their separate ways in 2004.

Amid much media speculation, they confirmed that they had reunited in 2022, following Ben’s split from former co-star Ana De Armas.

Advertisement

Jennifer has been married three times before to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony, while Ben was previously married to Jennifer Garner between 2005 and 2018.