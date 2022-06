Ben Affleck's 10-Year-Old Son Drives Lamborghini Rental Into Parked Car

Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son Samuel got in deep water after appearing to drive a rental Lamborghini into a parked car.

A viral video shared by TMZ showed the actor letting his son get behind the wheel of the revved-up supercar with Jennifer Lopez sitting in the back. Somehow it went into reverse, appearing to make light contact with a BMW.

Both the actor and the lad can be seen checking for possible damage, but Ben’s rep told the gossip site there was none. Photos showed the Good Will Hunting star having an animated conversation with employees and comforting Samuel with a hug as J-Lo seemingly typed on her phone.

“Everyone is fine,” Ben’s rep told Entertainment Tonight.

777 Exotics, a luxury car rental business in Los Angeles, confirmed there was no damage.

“When [Samuel] got into the car, it jerked back and forth,” an employee explained to the New York Post. “We have a small lot and the cars are close.”

“They seemed happy and continued to browse,” the worker added.

The dealership told ET that there was “no accident” at all, but that seemed to contradict the reaction of an employee, Ben and his son.

