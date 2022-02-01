Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About 'Beautiful Love Story' Of 'Bennifer' Reunion

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez has said she has “never been happier” after reuniting with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck last year.

The former couple were one of the most prolific celebrity couples of the early 2000s, earning themselves the media nickname “Bennifer” before their split in 2004.

Advertisement

Almost 20 years later, it was revealed last year that Jennifer and Ben had reconciled and were dating once again, with the Waiting For Tonight singer opening up about the romance in a new interview with People magazine.

“I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him,” the star said. “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”

Advertisement

Prior to going public with their rekindled relationship, it had been heavily rumoured that Bennifer were back together, with Jen admitting they’d been somewhat “naive” in their hopes to keep it secret.

“We both were like, ’Wow, we’re so happy and we don’t want any of that to come into play again’,” she said, explaining why they wanted to keep their reunion out of the media.

Advertisement

“We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things.

“We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us.”

Ben said of the relationship last month: “I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me.”

While Jen may now be happy to discuss her relationship with Ben publicly, that wasn’t always the case, famously swerving a question during an interview on US television last year.