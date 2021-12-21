Jennifer Lopez Says She's Not Angry At Ben Affleck For Jennifer Garner Comments

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez via Associated Press

After Ben said he felt “trapped” in his marriage with Garner, Page Six reported that sources said J.Lo was “pissed” about his comments and didn’t “want to be dragged into this.”

“She is getting pulled into this because she is dating him,” the insider told the publication.

However, J.Lo told People.com, “This story is simply not true,” and added, “It is not how I feel.”

She went on to praise Ben and said she “couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner pictured in 2014 David Livingston via Getty Images

After Ben’s comments went viral, he blamed the media for using them out of context to make him out to be the “worst, most insensitive, stupid, awful guy.”

Ben and Jennifer Garner were married in 2005 and have three kids together. The two separated in 2015 and finalised their divorce in 2018.