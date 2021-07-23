Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Cuddle Up In Photo Booth Snap And It Feels Like 2002 All Over Again

They still might not be official-offical but Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now officially Instagram official. We think.

The two stars are seen cuddling up in a picture from their friend Leah Remini’s birthday party after rekindling their romance earlier this year following their break-up in 2004.

Bennifer – as they became known – had been one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples, and while they themselves have not made their reunion Instagram official, their pal Leah did it for them, sharing a montage of snaps from her 51st birthday party last month.

The newly-posted clip includes a black-and-white snap of Jennifer cuddling up to Ben, who is embracing both her and Leah in the photo booth.