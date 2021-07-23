Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Cuddle Up In Photo Booth Snap And It Feels Like 2002 All Over Again

They still might not be official-offical but Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now officially Instagram official. We think.
The two stars are seen cuddling up in a picture from their friend Leah Remini’s birthday party after rekindling their romance earlier this year following their break-up in 2004.
Bennifer – as they became known – had been one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples, and while they themselves have not made their reunion Instagram official, their pal Leah did it for them, sharing a montage of snaps from her 51st birthday party last month.
The newly-posted clip includes a black-and-white snap of Jennifer cuddling up to Ben, who is embracing both her and Leah in the photo booth.
Leah, known for her work on the sitcom The King Of Queens, captioned the post: “Wanted to share a little video from my birthday with you all because I got so much love from you on my birthday but also everyday.
“I consider myself to have the best support system here on social media. Also, I can’t thank my family & friends enough for coming, for celebrating with me in a way that was very special to me.”
Jennifer and Ben got engaged in 2002 and looked set to marry before going their separate ways.
Fans had been reminiscing about the “Bennifer” romance after Jennifer announced her split from former professional baseball star Alex Rodriguez in April.
The rumour mill went into overdrive when Ben and Jen were spotted together in Montana in May.
They have since been snapped out and about all over the US, including sharing a kiss in Malibu last month.