Matt Damon Is Rooting For Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Reunion: 'That Would Be Awesome'

Much like the rest of us, hoping and praying that Bennifer 2.0 is back in action, Matt Damon says he thinks the couple potentially rekindling “would be awesome.” The actor chatted with Today show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Tuesday, calling in from Australia, where he’s promoting his film Stillwater. The presenters didn’t miss the opportunity to grill Damon, a longtime friend and colleague of Ben Affleck, on his buddy’s love life.

Today Matt Damon appeared on Today in the US

“There’s not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that,” quipped Matt, who added that he had just heard about the pair supposedly reuniting. In recent weeks, fans have been in a tizzy about Ben and Jennifer Lopez, who both split from their respective partners earlier this year. The duo, who were famously engaged in the early noughties after starring in films like Gigli and Jersey Girl, were seen together in Montana and have sparked reunion rumours. “I was sitting here waiting to come on TV. It’s is the first time I heard about it,” said Matt. He went on to say that “it’s a fascinating story” and shared that he’s fully rooting for the possible couple.

Frank Trapper via Getty Images Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of Gigli