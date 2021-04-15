Jennifer Lopez And Fiancé Alex Rodriguez Call Off Engagement Weeks After Denying Split

Jennifer Lopez has announced that she and fiancé Alex Rodriguez are going their separate ways after four years together. The pair began dating in 2017 and announced that they were engaged in 2019. However, on Thursday morning, the Jenny From The Block singer confirmed that she and Alex had decided to call off their engagement, just weeks after denying that they had split.

In an exclusive joint statement to TODAY, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reveal they have called off their engagement and are going their separate ways. @SheinelleJones reports. pic.twitter.com/WRGQSrJbBF — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 15, 2021

In a joint statement given to US broadcaster NBC’s The Today Show, the former couple said: “We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.” They added: “We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank-you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez pictured in 2019