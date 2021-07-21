Jennifer Lopez Was Definitely Not Up For Discussing Ben Affleck Reunion During US TV Interview

Jennifer Lopez was evidently in no mood to discuss her recent reconciliation with former fiancée Ben Affleck during a TV interview this week.

Following J-Lo’s split from Alex Rodriguez earlier in the year, it was heavily rumoured that she and the Gone Girl star had reunited, with paparazzi photos of the two together eventually surfacing.

On Tuesday, the star made an appearance on Today in the US alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda to discuss their new charity single, when presenter Hoda Kotb moved the conversation to Jen’s personal life.

“I need to have a little girl talk with my girl,” Hoda began. “You look happy!”

“I am happy,” Jen then coyly responded. “I’m always happy when you see me, Hoda.”