Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Pile On The PDA As They Make Red Carpet Return

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their red carpet return as a couple at the Venice International Film Festival on Friday, and it was a PDA fest. J-Lo joined her boyfriend at the premiere of Sir Ridley Scott’s eagerly awaited historical epic The Last Duel.

Elisabetta A. Villa via Getty Images Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie The Last Duel during the 78th Venice International Film Festival.

Ben wrote the screenplay alongside Matt Damon and Nicole Holofcener and stars in a supporting role. The couple looked seriously loved-up as they posed for the cameras, with Jennifer wearing a white gown and Ben opting for a tuxedo.

Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images

The couple got engaged in 2002 and looked set to marry before going their separate ways.

Elisabetta A. Villa via Getty Images

Fans had been reminiscing about the “Bennifer” romance after Jennifer announced her split from former professional baseball star Alex Rodriguez in April.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

The rumour mill went into overdrive when Jennifer and Ben were spotted together in Montana in May.

Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis via Getty Images