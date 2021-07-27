Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Sing Jenny From The Block At Her 52nd Birthday And It’s All So Meta

The rebooted romance between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continues apace and the loved-up pair’s latest PDA was a decidedly meta affair. Things got seriously nostalgic at Jennifer’s 52nd birthday celebrations over the weekend at L’Opera in St. Tropez. Several videos of the bash filmed by fellow revellers have popped up on social media showing the two stars canoodling at their table. But our favourite moment - and when things went meta - was when Jen and Ben could be seen singing along to Jenny From The Block.

Pop aficionados will remember that Ben had a starring role in the accompanying video for the 2002 hit.

Fashion blogger Rebel Neda told ET Online that she was in attendance at L’Opera that night and that the duo “looked very happy and were kissing throughout the night and looked super in love.” “They were very friendly to other party goers. ... Ben and J.Lo felt very comfortable and had the time of their life with the crazy, personal birthday show that L’Opera put on for them,” she said. “They got a lot of attention, but they seemed to love it. They stayed until the closing time at 3 a.m.”

Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance in April after being previously engaged back in 2004 before breaking it off. J-Lo went on to marry Marc Anthony and have twins, Emme and Max, while Ben married Jennifer Garner and had children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. They have both since divorced and gone on to have other high profile relationships, with Jennifer announcing her split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April after four years together.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen on July 09, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)