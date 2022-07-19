Here's Why Jennifer Garner Was Flying High During Ben Affleck's Vegas Wedding

Jennifer Garner attends the Academy Awards in March 2022. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Unbothered and on vacation, Jennifer Garner is doing just fine after ex-husband Ben Affleck tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez over the weekend.

While Bennifer (original flavour) sent the internet into a nostalgic tailspin after getting married at a late-night Las Vegas drive-through chapel on Saturday, the Alias alum was flying high above any potential drama.

She apparently spent a serene weekend away taking in the sights of Lake Tahoe, California, according to her Instagram activity.

On Sunday, the actor shared a video of her feet dangling above the lake as she paraglided through the sky and took in the scenery.

She then posted a photo of herself beaming while biking near the water.

Instagram/Jennifer Garner.

The Golden Globe winner was married to Ben for a decade before the two announced their separation in June 2015.

The former couple wed in 2005, not long after Ben called off his first engagement to J-Lo. Jennifer and Ben share three children together: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

It’s unclear whether the former couple’s kids attended the surprise wedding with Jennifer, who revealed in photos from the event that her 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony were present.

An unnamed source told E! News, however, that the couple each brought along one of their kids to the small ceremony.

“We did it,” the singer wrote in her newsletter announcing their nuptials. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

“They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love.’ We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to,” she added.

Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Jennifer, meanwhile, has embarked on a new romance since splitting with Ben. She’s been dating businessman John Miller on and off since 2018 and was photographed with him just last month.