We Need To Take A Moment To Talk About Ariana DeBose's Energetic Baftas Opening Number

"Angela Bassett did the thing, Viola Davis my Woman King..." BBC

But the morning after the ceremony, there’s one particular moment from the ceremony that everyone seems to be talking about.

You see, the night opened with a very energetic performance from last year’s Best Supporting Actress winner, Ariana DeBose, who kicked things off with a rendition of Sisters Are Doin’ It For Themselves.

To put her own spin on the classic track, the West Side Story star included a rap verse shouting out the night’s female nominees.

Sisters are doing it for themselves! The incredible @ArianaDeBose opens the 2023 #EEBAFTAs with an iconic performance! ✨ pic.twitter.com/G9YgKN2e1t — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023

Name-checking everyone from Dolly De Leon (or, as Ariana renamed her, “Dolly D”), Kerry Condon and Carey Mulligan (“Kerry and Carey with a ‘C’”), Ana De Armas (“Ana, girl, you were great in Blonde”) and Danielle Deadwyler (“Danielle D, you broke my heart”), things reached a crescendo as the Oscar winner declared: “Angela Bassett did the thing, Viola Davis, my Woman King, Blanchett, Cate, you’re a genius, Jamie Lee you are all of us.”

And not only were there some big reactions in the room, there were even more over on social media…

The reaction shots in the Ariana Debose BAFTA performance are sending me pic.twitter.com/ru4m7BRWL7 — Nicol (@nikowl) February 20, 2023

Prior to tonight, you were asked to prepare a lip-sync to “All the Ladies in the Room, Supporting and Leading All Here I Presume” by Ariana DeBose. — Daniel D'Addario (@DPD_) February 20, 2023

Can’t stop thinking about this it’s haunting me pic.twitter.com/tSyozmjzXO — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) February 20, 2023

It’s going round and round in my head MAKE IT STOP pic.twitter.com/Y8pZVYP1jS — J (@fka_j) February 20, 2023

It’s giving drag race girl group/rusical verse — Inkubus (@SatansFaveWhore) February 20, 2023

At the Oscars, announce the nominees in all categories via Ariana DeBose rap https://t.co/ZH8yVpM8cc — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) February 20, 2023

from now on my personality trait is ariana debose saying “angela bassett did the thing” pic.twitter.com/U6DvOd1tfU — L 🩸 lestat apologist (@alucasard) February 19, 2023

ANGELA BASSETT DID THE THING

ANA DE ARMES WAS IN A FILM

VIOLA DAVIS IS A QUEEN

CATE BLANCHETT IS A DREAM

JAMIE LEE IS ALSO IN A FILM

MICHELLE YEOH IS HERE DID THE THING

EMMA THOMPSON SOMETHING SOMETHING — 👋🏻 (@Ohanthonio) February 20, 2023

the only thing going round my head at the moment is ariana debose saying “aNgElA bAssEtt DiD ThE tHinG! VIoLa DavIs mY WomAn KiNg!” — David Chipakupaku 🏴🇿🇲 (@David_Chippa) February 20, 2023

Angela Bassett before she did the thing pic.twitter.com/FCG0oEgr8d — ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) February 20, 2023

me when angela bassett did the thing pic.twitter.com/VB7MEmjPP0 — hugeasmammoth.films (@hugeasmammoth_) February 20, 2023

Ariana Debose BAFTA performance song kinda catchy like “ angelaaa Bassett is da ting” pic.twitter.com/BqHAS01XAg — Stefan Salvatore’s Whore (@jewelsology) February 20, 2023

me: ang-e-la bassett did the thing is the new negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it

a normal person living their life: what the fuck are you talking about — Sophie Hall (@SophLouiseHall) February 20, 2023

Ariana DeBose has reportedly turned down a performance at King Charles III’s coronation.



"Viola Davis is my woman King", she said. pic.twitter.com/E3joKAfXxb — Charlie Duncan (@CharlieHDuncan) February 20, 2023

Viola Davis during Ariana DeBose's female BAFTA nominees performance

pic.twitter.com/P0vm1IsT2J — Keke ☆ saw Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania (@PINKVELVETHOBI) February 20, 2023

You know what… if Viola Davis enjoyed it, I enjoyed it 😭😭 https://t.co/6JTyXKOZFB — stefan • (@stefanbertin) February 20, 2023

All Quiet On The Western Front was the big winner at this year’s Baftas, scooping 14 of the seven awards it was nominated for, including Best Picture and Best Director for Edward Berger..

However, the show was met with some controversy, after it was pointed out on social media that all of the night’s winners were white.