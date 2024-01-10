Barry Keoghan Crossing Paths With Jedward Is Our New Favourite Thing On The Internet

Barry Keoghan and Jedward Valerie Macon/Michael Tran/Getty

All we can say is that he clearly didn’t know what was around the corner, because on Tuesday night, Barry took part in his most star-studded selfie yet.

That’s right, folks. He finally met Jedward.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), the X Factor stars and two-time Eurovision competitors revealed that they’d crossed paths with the Saltburn actor, sharing a photo of themselves and the Oscar nominee.

Having never met a portmanteau they didn’t like, they captioned the picture simply: “Jaltburn.”

“EVERYBODY WAKE UP. 2024 JUST PEAKED,” one fan commented, while another branded the interaction “Jepic”.

Meanwhile, another X user reposted the selfie with the message: “Crossover of the millennium, makes you proud to be Irish.”

Our favourite reaction has to be from Irish singer-songwriter CMAT, who joked: “Nice of them to let barry keoghan into the Jolden Jlobes.”

nice of them to let barry keoghan into the Jolden Jlobes ! 🇮🇪 https://t.co/zcnzx5ZdFn — cmat (@cmatbaby) January 10, 2024

EVERYBODY WAKE UP. 2024 JUST PEAKED. https://t.co/ez1tEvsvyh — bally singh (@putasinghonit) January 10, 2024

Okay now this is Jepic — 🍉 Jägerbomb Demoncore 🏎️ (@DomhnallSquared) January 10, 2024

crossover of the millennium, makes u proud to be irish https://t.co/tTvgZkiOb6 — g🦕 (@grakkl3) January 10, 2024

I can’t believe Barry Keoghan got to meet Jedward https://t.co/Goe2XPD42I — •Mel🐝BlackLivesMatter (@Lissy_Grace) January 10, 2024

This is a cultural moment right here https://t.co/KjuUk7nBfV — col ✌🏻 #freepalestine🇵🇸 (@colispretty) January 10, 2024

Yep.



Now I'm convinced Bazza endorsed Cheeky Girls on the Saltburn soundtrack.



We love a talent show twin King. 😅 https://t.co/eQlmmd1nCR — Darryl Griffiths (He/Him) 🏳️🌈📽 (@LegallyBOD) January 10, 2024

If nothing else Jedward can Jinfiltrate any social situation and get a good celeb interaction. https://t.co/i85Ie03zhb — Robyn 🇵🇸🇨🇩🇸🇩 (@AbsoluteHunzo) January 10, 2024

This is what Jemerald Jennell had in mind when she wrote it https://t.co/qYwPvGkRpk — aisling (@Ashelhgin) January 10, 2024

does the rest of the world know the significance of this picture? this is history https://t.co/1USdeYFmwc — ionatán 🇮🇪 (@niionatan) January 10, 2024

Barry is currently riding a wave of success after his leading performance in the polarising film Saltburn, which is already generating Oscars buzz and led to his second consecutive Golden Globe nomination at Sunday night’s ceremony.

Last year, Barry won critical acclaim (and his first Oscar nomination) for his supporting performance in The Banshees Of Inisherin.