Saltburn Star Barry Keoghan Reacts To Speculation About His Dating Life

Barry Keoghan at a Burberry fashion show earlier this week

Barry Keoghan has shrugged off ongoing speculation about his private life.

Last month, the Saltburn actor was first rumoured to be in a relationship with the US singer Sabrina Carpenter, with the Daily Mail reporting the pair had been planning to attend the Golden Globes together.

Ultimately, this turned out not to be the case, but Barry and Sabrina were eventually snapped together at a Grammys party a few weeks later, and were later caught on camera having a night out in LA.

During a recent interview for Vanity Fair’s Hollywood issue, the Oscar nominee was asked for his take on the “speculation” about his personal and romantic life, insisting: “Look, I read all of that, and it obviously gets sent to me as well. But you gotta take it with a pinch.

“It’s just the response to the movie that’s kicking a lot of stuff about.”

Sabrina Carpenter performing in Australia, as the opening act on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Barry revealed he prefers to “stay away from the internet” in a bid to “kind of get back to some meditative stuff”, namely his boxing training, “playing the PlayStation or going out on a walk, or stuff that involves me being present”.

“You lose sight of that when you’re on the press tour,” he continued. “It’s about putting the phone down or whatever and taking time to yourself. Be nice to yourself.”

Barry added: “You can get very self-conscious. You can read into a lot of stuff. There’s so many pictures out there of you on carpets. You can catch some pictures wrong in the sense of I didn’t look good there, so it could be very detrimental to you. But I don’t get sucked into that.”

In a minute-long clip to promote the issue, he also recreated one of Saltburn’s most iconic moments as a cheeky surprise for fans of the film.