Kim Kardashian Responds To Critics After Previous Comments About Met Gala Weight Loss

The reality star came under fire when she spoke about the measures she took to lose a significant amount of weight before the Met Gala.
Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala last month
Kim Kardashian has responded to critics who took issue with her deliberately losing a significant amount of weight to fit into an old dress of Marilyn Monroe’s at this year’s Met Gala.

Last month, the reality star and trainee barrister courted controversy when she attended the event in an old Marilyn Monroe gown, revealing on the red carpet she’d dropped 16 pounds in three weeks for the event.

She also spoke about the extreme measures she took in order to drop more than a stone in such a short space of time, for which she faced a lot of criticism on social media.

However, Kim has now defended having spoken about the weight loss in an interview with the New York Times, comparing herself to actors who change their appearance for roles.

“To me it was like, ‘OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.’ Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me,” she said.

“I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?’”

She also insisted that she “didn’t do anything unhealthy” to lose the weight in question.

The dress in question was worn by Marilyn Monroe when she famously sang “Happy Birthday To You” to JFK in 1962.

Kim previously said she lost the weight as Marilyn’s dress – which had been on display at Ripley’s Believe It Or Not – could not be altered.

After walking the red carpet, Kim slipped into a replica of the dress for the rest of the evening.

She was later gifted a lock of Marilyn’s hair after sporting the gown, which was once again met with criticism.

