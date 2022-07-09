Kim Kardashian arriving at the Met Gala earlier this year James Devaney via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has revealed that her dramatic change in diet in order to lose weight for this year’s Met Gala came with “really painful” side effects.

Back in May, the reality star and aspiring barrister received a wave of backlash when she revealed she’d lost 16 pounds in the space of three weeks in order to fit in one of Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic dresses on the Met Ball’s red carpet.

In a new interview with Allure magazine, Kim disclosed that part of the regime included ditching her usual plant-based diet and eating meat, which she said caused her to have a psoriasis flare-up.

“Psoriasis broke out over my body and I got psoriatic arthritis so I couldn’t really move my hands,” she told the magazine.

“It was really painful, and I had to go to a rheumatologist who put me on a steroid. I was freaking out.”

She added that she’s now “cut out the meat again”, claiming this has led her condition to “calm down”.

Last month, Kim responded to criticism about her weight loss comments, saying: “To me it was like, ‘OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.’ Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me.

“I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?’”

Elaborating on this in her new Allure interview, Kim added: “If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say that, of course, that’s not a good message.

“But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life. I don’t see the criticism for other people when they lost weight for roles — they are [considered] geniuses for their craft.

“There are so many things out there that are so not accurate and not true. I think I’ve always just been the underdog.”

Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson pose for photographers on the Met Ball red carpet Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images

Kim’s decision to wear an old dress of Marilyn’s to the Met Gala proved seriously divisive.

Although she switched into a replica gown immediately after the red carpet, she has since been forced to hit back at claims that she damaged the dress by wearing it to the Met Ball.

The dress in question was worn by the Hollywood legend in 1962, when she sang Happy Birthday to US president John F Kennedy.

Read Kim’s interview in full in the August issue of Allure magazine.