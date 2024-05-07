This Clip Of Tyla Having To Be Carried Upstairs In Her Met Gala Dress Is Even More Hilarious Than It Sounds

Tyla needed some help getting around at the 2024 Met Gala Noam Galai via Getty Images

Tyla’s incredible outfit at this year’s Met Gala may have been a stand-out on the night – but it turns out it wasn’t the easiest to get down the red carpet in.

On Monday night, the Water singer made her inaugural appearance at the Met Ball, where she took an unusual approach to the night’s “Garden Of Time” theme by dressing as the sands of time, complete with a statement clutch bag that bore resemblance to an old-fashioned egg timer.

But while the South African star’s dress certainly made for stunning pictures as she posed for photographers outside the event, it definitely wasn’t one that was designed with stairs in mind.

In fact, for Tyla to get anywhere, she needed a few hands on deck – and one viral clip shows that she even needed to be lifted up some steps to get into the event at all.

Tyla is lifted up the stairs at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/XYpkS41WMG — Variety (@Variety) May 6, 2024

Tyla told Vogue on the red carpet: “We were looking to do something creative, something completely different for my first Met Gala. So when Balmain showed me the idea and sketch I just knew it was perfect.

“The idea was crazy and I loved it. I’m excited and a little nervous but I’m looking forward to having a fun night at the Met!”

Tyla at her first ever Met Ball Aliah Anderson via Getty Images

The 2024 Met Gala was co-chaired by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny, while Ariana Grande provided the night’s entertainment, performing a handful of her own hits as well as a cover of Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey’s When You Believe with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.