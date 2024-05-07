The Met Gala Red Carpet Had Everyone Making The Same Joke About This Much-Loved 90s Hang-Out

Guests make their way into the 2024 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/MG24 via Getty Images

When you think of the Met Gala, a few words spring immediately to mind. Lavish. Decadent. Exclusive. Luxurious.

So, what organisers probably don’t want is for people to see the event and immediately be put in mind of a certain jungle-themed family-friendly restaurant chain that we all briefly loved in the mid-1990s.

On Monday night, the Met Ball was held in New York, with this year’s theme being “The Garden Of Time”.

To help get the stars on the guestlist in the mood, the event was decked out in shrubbery and flowers, with the traditional red carpet being ditched in favour of a green one to match the night’s theme.

However, before the A-listers had even begun making their way into the event, many people over on X (formerly Twitter) couldn’t help but notice that the event was kiiiind of giving Rainforest Café…

Theme is rainforest cafe https://t.co/5YzUHAmhZK — Joe (@hornburgalar) May 6, 2024

Rainforest Cafe is so back https://t.co/DYzAYyFbcq — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) May 6, 2024

why the met gala look like rainforest cafe rn — 𝐝𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐧 ౨ৎ (@mercurialleos) May 6, 2024

How is no one using this opportunity to dress up as the Rainforest Cafe? 😪#MetGala — Chelsea Griffin (@ChelsBGriffin) May 6, 2024

It’s giving elevated rainforest café! pic.twitter.com/2Gezh5WFwJ — Aiyana N. Ishmael (@aiyanaish) May 6, 2024

The Rainforest Cafe is beautiful this time of year pic.twitter.com/ons21mn9nN — Becca Davila (@beccaedav) May 6, 2024

It’s giving Rainforest Café themed prom and I’m so here for it pic.twitter.com/bng1MJSN2t — RuralJurorVEVO (@drecc_2) May 6, 2024

You better not be a cunty Tracy Tree from the rainforest cafe when I get back https://t.co/BvsBIxuV2j — 😈 (@AlecJaneHolland) May 6, 2024

We saw you across the rainforest cafe pic.twitter.com/lLflloPTuF — 💫 (@heyjaeee) May 6, 2024

Let’s just hope they didn’t turn on that fake thunderstorm effect halfway through dinner…

Every year, the Met Gala takes place on the first Monday in May with money raised from the event going towards the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute.

Alongside Anna Wintour, this year’s event was co-chaired by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny, while Ariana Grande was the night’s musical act, performing a string of her own hits as well as a cover of Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey’s When You Believe with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.