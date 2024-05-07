The Met Gala Red Carpet Had Everyone Making The Same Joke About This Much-Loved 90s Hang-Out

When you think of the Met Gala, a few words spring immediately to mind. Lavish. Decadent. Exclusive. Luxurious.
So, what organisers probably don’t want is for people to see the event and immediately be put in mind of a certain jungle-themed family-friendly restaurant chain that we all briefly loved in the mid-1990s.
On Monday night, the Met Ball was held in New York, with this year’s theme being “The Garden Of Time”.
To help get the stars on the guestlist in the mood, the event was decked out in shrubbery and flowers, with the traditional red carpet being ditched in favour of a green one to match the night’s theme.
However, before the A-listers had even begun making their way into the event, many people over on X (formerly Twitter) couldn’t help but notice that the event was kiiiind of giving Rainforest Café…
Let’s just hope they didn’t turn on that fake thunderstorm effect halfway through dinner…
Every year, the Met Gala takes place on the first Monday in May with money raised from the event going towards the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute.
Alongside Anna Wintour, this year’s event was co-chaired by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny, while Ariana Grande was the night’s musical act, performing a string of her own hits as well as a cover of Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey’s When You Believe with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.
Stand-out looks on the night (for better or worse) included singers Lana Del Rey and Tyla, actor Dan Levy and chart-topping rapper Doja Cat.