Sam Smith and their partner Christian Cowan made their first public appearance as a couple at this year’s Met Gala.
On Monday night, the five-time Grammy winner and fashion designer were pictured making their way into the star-studded event in corresponding outfits, while holding hands on the red carpet.
Speaking to Vogue, Christian revealed he’d designed both his and Sam’s outfits, explaining that he had been inspired by 1940s tailoring and “queer icon” Oscar Wilde, to fit the night’s “Garden Of Time” theme.
He also shared that his and his partner’s matching accessories, two metallic rose, held a special meaning for them both.
“We’re both queer and British so an English rose I thought was perfect,” he said. “And early on, in our [relationship], I gave Sam a metal-plated rose…”
“I wanted to speak to the theme, the night, the tone that Anna [Wintour, the night’s organiser] loves, but also to our own story,” he also told the New York Times.
The Desire singer’s look was completed with a chiffon skirt, which Christian told Vogue said was intended “to balance the traditional masculine tailoring toward a gender-neutral position”.
He also revealed to the New York Times: “[Designing the looks] was very collaborative, and because we’re partners, I do know Sam. So it’s nice to be able to design something for someone you know intimately.”
Meanwhile, Sam enthused to Vogue: “I always feel beautiful whenever I wear Christian’s clothes, both inside and out. Tonight’s is a particularly perfect fit.”
Sam and Christian were first reported to be an item last year, after the former worked on the latter’s elaborate I’m Not Here To Make Friends music video.