Here's How Katy Perry Stole The Show At The 2024 Met Gala Despite Not Actually Being There

Katy Perry Monica Schipper via Getty Images

Katy Perry was one of the most talked-about stars on this year’s Met Gala red carpet – which is a pretty impressive feat considering she wasn’t even there.

In the lead-up to Monday night’s event, an AI-generated image of the Teenage Dream singer began doing the rounds on social media, depicting the chart-topper in an elaborate floral dress that would have matched the night’s “Garden Of Time” theme.

Advertisement

Despite the image being completely fake, it managed to dupe a fair few people, racking up more than 13 million views on X (formerly Twitter) in counting.

And apparently even Katy’s mum was fooled by the image, as revealed in an Instagram post.

“Couldn’t make it to the Met, had to work,” Katy joked, alongside a photo of a text from her mum that read: “Didn’t know you went to the Met. What a gorgeous gown, you look like the Rose Parade, you are your own float.”

Katy apparently replied: “Lol mom the AI got you too! BEWARE!”

The singer claimed she was in the studio on the night of the Met Ball, working on her upcoming sixth album.

Advertisement